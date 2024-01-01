Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 2.38% of OneSpaWorld worth $26,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 774,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

