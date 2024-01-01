Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 26,930 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI remained flat at $54.98 on Monday. 3,652,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

