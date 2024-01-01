Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.70.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

