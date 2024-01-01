Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 41,512 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,512 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. 757,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,719. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

