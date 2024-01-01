Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,347 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.85. 265,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.