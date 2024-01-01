Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.88. 2,197,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

