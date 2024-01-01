Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

PII traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 621,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,278. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 86.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 94.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 21.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

