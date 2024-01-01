Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 85.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

