PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PowerBand Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. PowerBand Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.
About PowerBand Solutions
