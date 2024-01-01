Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Financial Review

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Nocturne Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Nocturne Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $20.28 million 1.80 -$140,000.00 ($0.06) -100.33 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Nocturne Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -1.60% -15.15% -8.80% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Nocturne Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.