Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRRFY remained flat at $8.61 on Monday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

