Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PRRFY remained flat at $8.61 on Monday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
About Premier Foods
