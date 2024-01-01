Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

