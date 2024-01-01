Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PBIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,718. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

