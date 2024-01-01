Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.30. 2,938,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,279. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

