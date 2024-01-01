PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $20.60 on Monday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

