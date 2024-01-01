PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $20.60 on Monday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
