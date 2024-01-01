Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Public Company Management Stock Performance

Shares of Public Company Management stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the provision of management consulting services. Public Company Management Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

