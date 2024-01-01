Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Public Company Management Stock Performance
Shares of Public Company Management stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Public Company Management Company Profile
