QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.63. 4,839,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,182. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.