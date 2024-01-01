Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 1,239,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,092. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum-Si will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

