QV Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

