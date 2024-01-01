QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

