QV Investors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.