QV Investors Inc. Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 167,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $65.52 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

