QV Investors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $164.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

