QV Investors Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,585.61 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,608.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,544.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

