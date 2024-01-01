QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Lennox International makes up approximately 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.09% of Lennox International worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $447.52 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $451.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.04 and a 200-day moving average of $374.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total value of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

