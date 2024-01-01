QV Investors Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

