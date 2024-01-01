QV Investors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $245.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

