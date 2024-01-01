QV Investors Inc. Sells 49,790 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.