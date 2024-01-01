QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.