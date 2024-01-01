QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.