Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of RADLY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.0088 dividend. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

