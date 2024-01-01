Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.52. 38,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of 1.07 and a twelve month high of 19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.28.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported -0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.28 by 0.35. The firm had revenue of 0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rail Vision will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.90% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

