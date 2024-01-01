RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Financial Comparison

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -51.96% -46.58% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. Nanobiotix has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Nanobiotix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanobiotix is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Nanobiotix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 558.72 -$83.84 million ($2.88) -8.63 Nanobiotix $5.12 million 67.01 -$60.10 million N/A N/A

Nanobiotix has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.