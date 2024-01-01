Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.50. 554,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,996. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

