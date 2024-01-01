RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 348,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $620.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

