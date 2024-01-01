Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $46.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

