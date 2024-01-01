Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $25,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,657 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

