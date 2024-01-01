Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Redwoods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

