Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.
Renishaw Price Performance
Renishaw stock remained flat at $39.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Renishaw has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.
About Renishaw
