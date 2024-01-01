Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,954. Repsol has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

