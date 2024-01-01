Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stratasys (SSYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS):

12/29/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Stratasys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Stratasys had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.28. 872,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,692. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $8,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

