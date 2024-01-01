Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stratasys (SSYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS):
- 12/29/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/26/2023 – Stratasys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/27/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Stratasys had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Stratasys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.28. 872,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,692. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
