Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

12/20/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$95.00.

12/20/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$96.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$94.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$95.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$92.00.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$101.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$85.62. 5,288,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,397. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.43.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0926276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.