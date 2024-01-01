Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 45.9% in December

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 822,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth about $3,486,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. 249,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Resources Connection has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

