Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 6.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $78.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

