ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,409. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

