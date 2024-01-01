RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RGCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $204.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

