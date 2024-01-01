RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.10.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

