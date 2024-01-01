RHS Financial LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $310.88. The stock had a trading volume of 860,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

