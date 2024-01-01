RHS Financial LLC Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $170,415,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. 3,001,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

