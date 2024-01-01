RHS Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 648,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

